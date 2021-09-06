Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,373 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Rackspace Technology worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

