Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,789 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $73.24 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.