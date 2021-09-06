Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $398.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

