Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

