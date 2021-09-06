Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

RFDI opened at $75.97 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92.

