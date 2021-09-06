EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.99. 2,450,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,176. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

