EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $67.99 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

