EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $643.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $644.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

