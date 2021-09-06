EpiK Protocol (EPK) Market Capitalization Tops $68.37 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

