Equalizer Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and $820,232.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

