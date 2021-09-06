Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.