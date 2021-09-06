Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HEX stock opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.55. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.90.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.51 million.

