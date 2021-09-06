Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.90 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $5,363,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $679,000.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

