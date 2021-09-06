Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Glencore plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Glencore alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.19 on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.