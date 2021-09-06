Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 6th (ADC, ADRNY, AI, AIRYY, ALSMY, APTO, ARI, ARKO, ASMB, ASXC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 6th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

