Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $88.13 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

