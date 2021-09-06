ESBC Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $58,554.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,053,895 coins and its circulating supply is 29,774,561 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.