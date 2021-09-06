Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETTYF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.