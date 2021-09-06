Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $662.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

