Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $74,258.26 and approximately $29,524.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

