ETHERLAND Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,923.00 (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $776,066.74 and $1,923.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.