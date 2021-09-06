ETNA Network Market Cap Hits $5.31 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $1.03 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00147200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00205154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.16 or 0.07499835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,745.97 or 1.00296561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.14 or 0.00941511 BTC.

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

