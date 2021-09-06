EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $20.14 million and $9,071.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.79 or 0.00964890 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,307,390,837 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

