European Biotech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:EBACU)

European Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. European Biotech Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

