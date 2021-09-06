EventChain (EVC) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $584,859.31 and approximately $25,448.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

