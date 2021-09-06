Everest (ID) Reaches Market Cap of $34.30 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $396,932.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.