Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.64. 8,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,091. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

