Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce $226.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.68 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

