Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Evolus worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 74.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 164,860 shares worth $1,779,481. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

