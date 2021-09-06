Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

