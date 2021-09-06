Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

