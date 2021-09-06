ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.17

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $2,721.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009185 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

