ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ExlService worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

