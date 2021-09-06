EXMR FDN Trading 54.1% Lower This Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $17,051.15 and approximately $5,790.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

