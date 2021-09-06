Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 992,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

