Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE EXE opened at C$8.07 on Monday. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

