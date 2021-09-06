Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Shares of FN opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

