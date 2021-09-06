Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.