Falconswap (FSW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.33 million and $113,147.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

