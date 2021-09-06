FantasyGold Market Cap Reaches $53,282.18 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00207391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.63 or 0.07494997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,480.56 or 0.99943793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.00941578 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

