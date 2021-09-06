FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,348.00

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,348 ($17.61) and last traded at GBX 1,344 ($17.56), with a volume of 129110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,066.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

