Fei Protocol (FEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.50 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $418.41 million and $31.50 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00152771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.07 or 0.07399610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,165.07 or 0.99946641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.92 or 0.00953994 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 416,066,703 coins and its circulating supply is 414,940,114 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

