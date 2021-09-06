Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,899. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

