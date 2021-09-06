Fetch.ai Trading Up 21.1% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $585.86 million and $92.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

