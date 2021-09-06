FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,300. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.