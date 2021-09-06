FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.56. 16,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

