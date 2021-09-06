Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,638,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,273 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 81,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

