Financial Analysis: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.19 $6.68 million $5.39 4.95 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

