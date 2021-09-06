Financial Survey: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EPR Properties alerts:

This table compares EPR Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.34 -$131.73 million $1.89 27.41 Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.05 $159.33 million $3.23 10.47

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29% Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.26% 2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EPR Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 3 0 2.43

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $38.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. EPR Properties pays out 158.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.