Financial Survey: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) versus Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 7.41% 21.81% 5.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Elevate Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.25 $20.59 million $1.31 2.69

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

